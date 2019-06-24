Matt Hancock: Tory Leadership Contest Should Be Focused On Delivering Brexit

24 June 2019, 10:54

Matt Hancock criticises the neighbours who passed a recording of Boris Johnson reportedly rowing with his partner to the Guardian, saying the leadership debate should be focussed on "issues of delivering Brexit".

The Health Secretary, who quit the leadership race himself after coming sixth in the first ballot of Tory MPs, said the idea that neighbours are recording your conversations made him feel "pretty uncomfortable".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Hancock said: "Everybody's human, we all have rows and disagreements from time to time but what you don't want is somebody standing outside your door recording your conversation."

But he declined to answer whether he would have run the story if he worked at the Guardian because "it's not a matter for politicians".

"I'm not complaining about them running it, the question I've got is after the police said it was okay why did they phone the Guardian?"

Tory leadership candidate Boris Johnson
Tory leadership candidate Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty

Asked what he thought of Jeremy Hunt describing his rival as a coward for avoiding media scrutiny, Mr Hancock said it was a "mistake to go negative" in the campaign.

"We've got two excellent campaigns, both of whom would make superb Prime Ministers," he said.

"I'm backing Boris because I think he's got the best of delivering Brexit with a deal and then we can get onto the positive domestic agenda."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale tells LBC his question to Boris Johnson about a police call-out to his home should not have been a surprise

Iain Dale: Question About Police Call-Out "Should Not Have Come As A Surprise"

1 day ago

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Tory MP's Stark Warning On Boris Johnson Saying He Will "Duck And Weave" On Leaving The EU

3 days ago

Jeremy Hunt listening to Naomi's call

Furious GP Tells Jeremy Hunt: No One In The NHS Will EVER Vote For You

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Recep Tayyip Erdogan no longer appears invincible after bruising election result
The Nigel Farage Show, only on LBC

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

Relative of NHS founder died after 'life-threatening mistake' by two NHS trusts
James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Response To Shock Tory Poll About Islamophobia