Nick Ferrari astonished that 'someone who makes oven chips is deciding nurses' pay'

By Madeleine Wilson

"Have I gone raving mad?": Nick Ferrari despairs at the members delegated to the NHS's independent pay review body.

Nick Ferrari spoke to listeners after the Cabinet Minister in charge of contingency planning for strikes said the government is 'resolute' on pay, as nurses threaten further industrial action.

In an interview on Sunday, Duchy Chancellor of Lancaster Oliver Dowden acknowledged that while the situation is "challenging" the government has to be 'sensible' with finances.

His comments as members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), due to walk out on December 20, threaten that the union will escalate the industrial action if ministers fail to engage in talks within 48 hours.

Nurses have complained of burnout amid huge pressures on the NHS. Vacancies for nursing jobs reached 47,000 in September - a record high.

Nick told listeners that the chairperson is appointed by the Prime Minister and the other members are selected by either the PM or Secretary of State.

Nick said: "So you're only there because the PM gave you the job or the Health Secretary."

Nick then began to list those working on the pay review body.

"We've already learned that it's chaired by a woman with considerable experience in the field of ITV. Another member, Anne Fillmore, has had a career in human resources including working at the post office.

"Well, we all know what an absolute success that has been if you were a sub postmaster or postmistress. Another member, Neville Hounsome, has worked as HR director in both public and private not-for-profit sectors, he's worked for Norfolk Constabulary and Mcain foods.

"Well they make oven chips, don't they?"

"So why have we got someone who is involved with making oven chips, deciding what a nurse's pay is, have I gone raving mad?"

