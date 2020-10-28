Migrant crisis: "Only solution is UK and France join forces to target trafficking gangs"

28 October 2020, 08:52

By Fiona Jones

Former chief of the Border Systems Programme Ian Neill tells LBC that the only solution to the migrant crisis is for UK and France to target the "evil" but "bright" trafficking gangs as one operation.

Boris Johnson has promised a crackdown on "ruthless criminal gangs" organising migrant crossings following the tragic deaths of two young children off the coast of France.

The two youngsters, aged just five and eight, were among four who died following the sinking of a boat on Tuesday.

"I think everyone has identified that criminality is at the heart of the problem," Mr Neill told LBC, "but a lot of evil people are making money out of peoples' misery."

"The way you do actually tackle this is by collaboration and cooperation. Both Border Force and the National Crime Agency are not going to discuss their tactics publicly but they have done a lot of work.

"But you can't do it from two ends of the scale, you have to do it as joint operations."

He told LBC he does not believe the French and UK border controls are working as collaboratively with each other as they should in order to "deliberately target the gangs."

"At the heart of it really is ourselves, the Dutch, the French, the Belgians, need to be...an active collaboration which I'm not sure we're seeing at the moment," Mr Neill said.

He pointed out that there "are so many other issues" occupying the respective governments' minds at the moment that the migrant crisis is not being prioritised - instead each country is focusing on their own back yard.

The border expert explained their modus operandi: "We know that the trafficking gangs are very bright, they employ people for huge sums of money that they make on others' misery, they change their modes of operation really quickly. You have to be able to have something that reacts quickly to that."

Read more: Migrant dies trying to cross the Channel from France to the UK

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Former Chief Constable brands it "nonsense" that police will charge homes at Christmas

Former Chief Constable brands it "nonsense" that police will charge homes at Christmas
Minister says 'too early to say' how Covid lockdowns could affect Christmas

'Too early to say' how Covid lockdowns could affect Christmas, minister tells LBC
Caller says working from home 'will put a strain on relationships'

Working from home 'will put a strain on relationships,' says caller
Tory MP who signed letter demanding lockdown exit plans wants to "keep PM honest"

Tory MP who signed letter demanding lockdown exit plans wants to "keep PM honest"
Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi: "How will areas exit restrictions?"

Nick Ferrari challenges minister: 'How will areas exit restrictions?'
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Trick or treating 'sadly' forbidden this Halloween in Tier 3 areas, minister tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'Can you be proud of your candidate?': Iain Dale challenges pro-Trump Republican

'Can you be proud of your candidate?': Iain Dale challenges pro-Trump Republican

13 hours ago

Iain Dale clashes with migrant rights campaigner over new immigration policy

Iain Dale clashes with migrant rights campaigner over new immigration policy

5 days ago

Iain Dale confronted Brandon Lewis on the government's rejection of free school meals

'Children will be hungry': Minister confronted on rejection of free school meals

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dorset Police issued this image of Timothy Brehmer sobbing in the back of an ambulance during his arrest

Pc jailed for ten-and-a-half years after admitting killing lover who revealed affair
A total of 72 people died in the Grenfell Tower disaster

Sadiq Khan: Government 'risking lives' by delaying Grenfell fire safety reforms
John Holland-Kaye spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Heathrow boss tells LBC of 'devastating blow' caused by Covid
Shoppers in Nottingham ahead of the region being moved into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions on Thursday

Growing pressure on PM to increase Covid restrictions as daily death toll rises
File photo: A Job Centre Plus in London

Ethnic minorities and young people more likely to be made unemployed post-furlough
The Metropolitan Police have been told there is "much need for improvement" after a watchdog found black men were stopped and searched because they "fist bumped"

Black men stopped and searched over 'fist bump', watchdog says
Researchers also found that some "best available" data was up to two weeks old

'Significant' gaps in data make it impossible to prove Test and Trace works
A lucky ticket holder has won the life-changing sum of £79 million on the Euromillions

Mystery ticket holder scoops £79 million EuroMillions jackpot
Boris Johnson has promised a crackdown on "ruthless criminal gangs" organising migrant crossings following the tragic deaths of two young children

Tragedy in the Channel: PM pledges crackdown after children die in migrant boat sinking
Officers want to speak with the above man in connection to the incident

NHS worker punched and thrown off Tube after challenging non-mask-wearers