Minister says some businesses will use vaccine passports for 'comfort' of customers

13 July 2021, 08:19

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari questioned Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay after it was confirmed Covid restrictions would ease on July 19.

"Are we going to require Covid passports?"

Mr Barclay said the government would be working with businesses but that "it's not a legal requirement" to have Covid passports.

But, the Conservative MP said that some venues "will want to look at what measures they put in place."

This led to Nick Ferrari questioning why the decision was being left down to businesses.

"Why doesn't the government just say 'we're not having them' or 'we are having them'?"

Mr Barclay said the government would be putting out some "legal guidance" but that "some businesses want to be in a position to bring greater comfort to those using their premises."

"In terms of the legal position, it's not a legal requirement to have this," the minister said.

At the Downing Street press conference on Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged venues to use the vaccine passport scheme "as a matter of social responsibility".

Guidance published on the Government website following the press conference said if "sufficient measures are not taken to limit infection, the Government will consider mandating the NHS Covid Pass in certain venues at a later date".

Other hospitality venues have said they are awaiting the full Government guidance before they make a decision on whether they will request proof of vaccination from customers.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced in the House of Commons on Monday that the Government was going ahead with the final stage of its road map next week when England will enter its "new phase of continued caution" in living with coronavirus.

Mr Javid said businesses and large events will be encouraged to use the NHS Covid Pass to ask punters for proof they are double-jabbed or have tested negative for coronavirus, but that it would be "non-compulsory".

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The professor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sage member calls for government to explain benefits of mask wearing to public
Health Minister Ed Argar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Health Minister will still carry mask even when legal measures lifted
The Health Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Government will 'move away from legally set obligations' on July 19, Health Minister says
Sir Graham was speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Sir Graham Brady urges PM to 'hold firm' with plans for July 19 unlocking
The Care Minister was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Government plans to 'give back far more personal freedoms' from July 19
Diane Abbott and John McDonnell should stop 'trying to derail' Keir Starmer, says Lord Mandelson

Diane Abbott and John McDonnell should stop 'trying to derail' Keir Starmer, says Lord Mandelson

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'Let's support England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it.'

'Let's not just respect England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it'

10 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch again

16 hours ago

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The cryptocurrency is increasingly being used in money laundering activity

Detectives make UK's largest ever seizure of Bitcoin

It is the second fire in a Covid ward in the country this year

Dozens killed as fire sweeps through Covid ward in Iraq

Doctors are warning of the long-term effects of long covid on children

Doctors warn of serious mental effects on children with long Covid ahead of 19 July
Leading doctors have hit out at Boris Johnson for pressing ahead with the 19 July Freedom Day

'Irresponsible': Senior doctors condemn PM's 19 July lockdown easing
The rainbow coloured monkey has attracted criticism online

Backlash after actor in bare-bottomed rainbow monkey costume appears at London library
Tyrone Mings hit out at the home secretary over her response to racial abuse

'Don't stoke fire then pretend to be disgusted': Mings blasts Patel over racism response
Police have arrested two people after the stabbing

Two arrested after teenager is fatally stabbed in 'moped incident'
The UK has reexamined its participation in the slave trade

Jamaica 'to request UK pays billions' over slave trade past

A senior WHO official was upset at how many people were allowed in Wembley

'Devastating': WHO Covid official hits out after seeing Wembley's Euro 2020 crowd
Ben Kentish challenges PM on plan to scrap mandatory face masks

Ben Kentish challenges PM on plan to scrap mandatory face masks