‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“It’s like going back to the 1950s. We've moved on”, says Nick Ferrari on people who are still talking about Brexit.

Nick Ferrari has said that continuing to talk about Brexit is “like shoving 2p in to make a phone call in a phone box- we’ve all moved on”.

In conversation with a caller who said “the consequences of it are still ongoing”, Nick asked “You’re not seriously saying another vote?”.

Barbara in Havant said: “No, not necessarily.”

Nick’s reply: “Oh thank God for that, I haven’t got the strength, I don’t think the nation’s got the strength.”

His comments came after Barbara said “anybody who supports Brexit, specifically the removal of the UK from the single market” would come up “high on the list of the so-called ‘anti-growth coalition'”.

She was referencing Liz Truss’ speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham on Wednesday, where the Prime Minister referred to “Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP”, “militant unions, Brexit deniers” and Greenpeace protesters who disrupted the speech as the "anti-growth coalition".

'It's like shoving 2p in to make a phone call in a phone box. We've all moved on.'



Nick Ferrari on people who 'bang on and on' about Brexit.@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/egPfgktEDA — LBC (@LBC) October 6, 2022

Barbara said: “According to the OBR [supporting removal of the UK from the single market] is going to reduce GDP growth by 4% every year for the next 15 years so why are we talking about growth?”

“Well Liz Truss said the opposite - if you're a remainer you’re anti-growth…how would you respond to that?”, Nick Ferrari cut in.

Barbara replied: “Right now Brexit and the ongoing issues about Brexit - the Northern Ireland Protocol - are having a terrible impact on the trade deficit above all and are likely to have influenced the markets being spooked after the so-called mini-budget.”

“Specifically outside the EU this country’s economic outlook is looking less rosy than it would otherwise have looked,” the caller argued.

The comments generated a mix of reactions on Twitter.

