‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

6 October 2022, 12:38

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says remainers are the people trying to make a success of Brexit, not Jacob Rees-Mogg or Boris Johnson.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that politicians who voted to remain in the EU are the ones trying to make the best out of Brexit, instead of those who actually voted for it.

On LBC's Speak To Sadiq on Thursday, he said: “Look to see who’s trying to make Brexit a success, it’s us remainers by the way trying to make Brexit a success! Not Jacob Rees-Mogg or Boris Johnson or Michael Gove who vacated the pitch now - it’s those who said this would happen who are now trying our very best to make it work.”

He continued: “To criticise the Government of Ireland who have been proved right in relation to the sensitivity of the Good Friday Agreement, the importance of not having borders between North and South, the fragility of peace, it’s just beggar's belief.”

His comments come after the conclusion of Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham on Wednesday, where Liz Truss condemned an “anti-growth coalition” of “Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP”, “militant unions, Brexit deniers” and Greenpeace protesters who disrupted the speech.

Sadiq Khan explained: “The easiest way, the quickest way to get growth is to join the single market. You’re still outside the EU but by joining the single market you increase growth almost overnight.”

“Let’s not pretend that the government’s concerned about growth- it’s an ideological game they’re playing.”

He said the mention of the “anti-growth coalition” would create a “dividing line” where “only our politics will lead to growth and if you don't agree with our policies you’re anti-growth”.

“They then say you’re talking down the country, they then say you’re talking down our businesses when what you’re doing is calling out some of the consequences of Brexit.”

The Mayor said a “hodgepodge of people” were in this group: “XR, North Londoners, Labour, Lib Dems, SNP, Greens…”

“Who’s not in it?” James O’Brien asked.

“Basically anybody who is not part of the 19% who currently support the Tory Party”, came the Mayor’s reply.

