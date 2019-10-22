Nick Ferrari Rails At MPs Who Can't Read The 110-Page Brexit Deal In Three Days

22 October 2019, 08:40

MPs have been paid a quarter of a million pounds since the Brexit referendum and we're asking them to read 110 pages in three days. Is that really so much, asks Nick Ferrari.

Boris Johnson will attempt to push through legislation to get his Brexit deal through the House of Commons by the end of Thursday.

The Government published its 110-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill last night. MPs will vote on it for the first time later, before considering whether to allow the three-day window to scrutinise the Bill.

That vote is expected to be close, with MPs claiming they need more time to scrutinise the deal. But Nick Ferrari told them the private sector would be able to do it with no problems.

Nick Ferrari took aim at MPs who want to delay Brexit
Nick Ferrari took aim at MPs who want to delay Brexit. Picture: PA / LBC

He said: "In the last three and a half years, we've paid these MPs £77,000 a year - a quarter of a million pounds since the referendum day. And we're asking them to read 110 pages in three days. Is that really so much?

"This would never happen in private enterprise.

"Lawyers work through the night to get these things done. Businessmen and businesswomen, sensing an opportunity, work through the night.

"Our MPs? No, no, no, they all have to go home by seven to their wives or husbands who also happen to be on the payroll.

"Quite incredible."

