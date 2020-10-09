"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"

9 October 2020, 09:38 | Updated: 9 October 2020, 09:41

By Fiona Jones

MPs receiving a £3,500 pay rise will "go down like cold sick" with the British public, political commentator Kevin Maguire told LBC.

MPs are set to receive a £3,500 increase in their salaries - even those that are staying at home - despite mounting calls to the Commons pay chiefs to suspend pay rises during the pandemic.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority has chosen to continue linking MPs’ wages to the average rise for public sector staff - although it is reported this hike in MPs' salaries will exceed general inflation.

Kevin Maguire said, "It'll go down like a cup of cold sick. It's a disaster...because, as you say, a lot of people are fearing for their jobs and unemployment is about to soar. It will rocket when the furlough scheme comes to an end.

"People are facing restrictions on their lives, shorter hours, people aren't getting pay rises if they survive in jobs. If MPs take this...there will be a furious backlash. Trust is already low in politicians."

He pointed out that people are not following the Prime Minister's instructions the way they once might have, such as the social distancing, and this pay rise acceptance will cause "such an angry backlash."

Some MPs may argue that it is regulation body IPSA's choice to hike the salaries and it is not their fault; Nick asked Mr Maguire how valid this argument would be.

"Not very valid because they set the system up," replied Mr Maguire, "I know other workers that used to have pay formulas...they were changed by the Government. You said it up, you can change it."

He commented that the timing of this would be "so wrong", with people suffering financially, and MPs need "a little reality check" before accepting the increase.

"It will undermine public confidence even more," he said.

Mr Maguire reflected that overall public confidence in the Government started to break down after Dominic Cummings was excused for his round trip from London to Durham during strict lockdown.

"He getting that privileged free pass haemorrhaged support for the measures."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Caller with broken arm tells LBC she's waited 9 months for operation

Caller with broken arm tells LBC she's waited 9 months for operation
'You're not much fun' - Nick Ferrari confronts caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating banned

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating cancelled
'Where's your data?': Nick Ferrari confronts Robert Jenrick over 10pm curfew

'Where's your data?': Nick Ferrari grills Robert Jenrick over 10pm curfew
"I went to A&E five times and was sometimes practically crawling through the door," Ms Hastie told Nick

Long Covid: Cyclist has been wheelchair bound with symptoms for 6 months
Caller urges lockdown lift: "UK is turning into a nanny state"

Caller urges lockdown lift: "UK is turning into a nanny state"
"There is absolutely no evidence many Covid infections occur in restaurants and pubs"

"There is absolutely no evidence many Covid infections occur in restaurants and pubs"

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale

1 day ago

Hannah told LBC why she thought child marriages should be criminalised

'No parent who loves their child would force a 16-year-old to marry', says emotional caller

2 days ago

Iain Dale clashed with a caller over Matt Hancock's responsibility for the lost Covid cases

Missing Covid-19 cases represent a 'systematic failure', NHS manager says

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The football fans were relegated to watching penalties through the window

Scottish football fans watch Euro 2020 clash at pub windows after 10pm curfew
Scotland faces new hospitality rules from 6pm tonight

Scotland lockdown in chaos over definition of cafes

Mr Zahawi was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari this morning

Minister defends hospitality shutdown based on data 'from 98 pubs'
The hospitality industry has been among the hardest hit by lockdown

Chancellor to unveil next stage of the Job Support Scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Eat Out to Help Out scheme helped the uptick

UK economy grew by 2.1% in August with boost from Eat Out to Help Out
Vulnerable people could be made to shield for months over the winter

Covid: Vulnerable people could be made to shield indoors for months
An ambulance leaving La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate

Police arrest two over 'cannabis sweets' that saw 17 pupils hospitalised
File photo: An NHS Test and Trace logo on a member of staff's jacket at a Covid-19 testing centre

England’s Test and Trace system fails to reach almost 350,000 people
File photo: A man walks on the street in Bolton, Greater Manchester

Give us a break: Show us the science and proof before imposing yet more rules
The trade association said more restrictions would be on top of what is already a "very challenging" period

Government warned local lockdowns could destroy pubs