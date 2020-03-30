"NHS don't care about staff": Husband breaks down over worry for his pregnant doctor wife

By Fiona Jones

This is the heartbreaking moment a caller tears up over worry for his pregnant doctor wife after management who "don't care" are making her come into work.

Derek's wife is a doctor in a hospital and she took the advice not to come in to work; she mentally prepared herself for this and then suddenly she started getting "non-stop emails" from management telling her to come to work as there is "no risk."

She then spoke to colleagues who warned her not to come in because despite working in radiology she's been deployed to the intensive care units.

"She's putting her life at risk and they just don't care, management don't care about the NHS staff, they only want to look good to the government," Derek said, in tears.

"They want to show that they're doing something but they're not doing anything. There's no equipment there for these people," he continued.

Derek shared that the only protective equipment his wife has is the "flimsy" plastic white aprons; he said there's a shortage of gloves and staff have been told to source some from elsewhere.

"It's a disgrace, it's an absolute disgrace," Derek said, and told Nick his wife's management have said if she refuses to come in they will "withhold her maternity pay."

Nick was outraged and vowed he was going to solve this for Derek by talking to an employment barrister.