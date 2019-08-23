Nick Ferrari Blasts Train Bosses Over King's Cross Closure For Bank Holiday Weekend

Nik Ferrari blasted train bosses for closing King's Cross on the busy bank holiday weekend.

The mainline station will be closed for three days this weekend for engineering work to open up a new tunnel into the station.

- King's Cross Closure: Full Travel Details

But the closure comes on one of the busiest days of the year for holiday travel.

Nick's reaction to hearing the news from the LBC Travel Centre was caught on camera in the studio - and then he didn't hold back on criticising the decision.

Nick Ferrari is angry about the closure of King's Cross. Picture: PA / LBC

He said: "They're determined to get us out of our cars for the sake of the environment and get us on the trains. So they close King's Cross on the Bank Holiday weekend.

"Un-bloody-believable."

Watch the full video at the top of the page.