Nick Ferrari Clashes With John Barnes Over How To Stop Racism In Football

26 March 2019, 13:37 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 13:58

Nick Ferrari clashed with John Barnes over racism in football and how it’s portrayed in the media.

Montenegro has been charged by Uefa with racist behaviour after England players suffered abuse in Podgorica on Monday night.

Racist chants from fans were directed at a number of England players during their 5-1 victory.

Nick Ferrari and John Barnes clashed on Tuesday
Nick Ferrari and John Barnes clashed on Tuesday. Picture: PA/LBC

Speaking on Nick’s show on Tuesday, ex-England footballer Barnes said just punishing teams after racist incidents was not enough to end racism.

In the fiery interview, he also said the media had a big part to play in tackling the “unconscious bias which we all have”.

“What will change people’s minds is when we don’t have a front page headline of a blonde mass-murderer in New Zealand where they then say ‘beautiful little blonde boy turns mass-murderer’, that supposes that because he is blonde he is superior to other people,” Barnes said.

"Until we start changing that, nothing will change."

Nick replied: "Hang on John, isn’t that the story… about whatever reason he was turned into this mass-murderer, isn’t that the story?"

But, John was unconvinced.

Watch above.

