Jenrick challenged on Government's handling of cladding on 'unsellable' homes

8 September 2020, 08:46 | Updated: 8 September 2020, 11:09

By Fiona Jones

Nick Ferrari confronts the Housing Secretary over the issue of unsafe cladding which has left 3 million people trapped in unsellable homes.

Millions of desperate people are now trapped in homes with unsafe cladding which has rendered their properties entirely worthless, LBC has found.

The crisis has its roots in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the realisation that thousands of buildings have a similar, dangerous cladding.

As the Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told LBC the Government is investing £12 billion in affordable homes, Nick Ferrari repeatedly questioned why this investment is not going towards the properties that have left millions of people in "fire traps."

Read more: Tearful caller "devastated" as her daughter's home is branded unsellable due to cladding

Mr Jenrick told Nick the Government has invested £1.6 billion to help to remove cladding "on the most unsafe buildings", a type of cladding called ACM which was on Grenfell Tower; he told Nick he has since launched a fund for the removal of other types of cladding on buildings over 18 metres.

Nick pushed, "There are three million people trapped in their homes, some of whom their home is worthless. You've just talked about £11.5 billion to help with affordable homes, what are you doing about these individuals?"

" you&squot;re leaving people effectively in fire traps but you&squot;re building new homes," Nick Ferrari told Robert Jenrick
" you're leaving people effectively in fire traps but you're building new homes," Nick Ferrari told Robert Jenrick. Picture: LBC

The Housing Secretary told Nick that 70% of buildings with the most dangerous cladding have either had it removed or are in the process of removal.

"The Government estimate is that it takes £3 billion to remove the cladding, you've pledged £1.6 billion, but you've found £12 billion for this other scheme... you're leaving people effectively in fire traps but you're building new homes," said Nick.

Mr Jenrick said that the problem "isn't just about Government investment" and explained there are other routes in which cladding removal is being funded, such as through warranty claims and the developers themselves.

Nick pointed out that in many instances the developers are not paying for this removal in many cases.

Mr Jenrick told Nick he was aware of this, acknowledging that the country has ignored building safety "for a very long time", and announced that the Government is also passing building safety legislation.

Finally, Nick repeatedly asked the Housing Secretary when he last visited a building with cladding and spoke to the residents to which he replied he had been pre-pandemic and wanted to help them.

"Do you? Because you've found £12 billion to build new homes and nothing like that to help these people out," Nick said.

Mr Jenrick replied that they have found a fund of £1.6 billion and acknowledged that cladding on UK buildings is "not an acceptable situation."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'Boris Johnson throwing toys out of his pram holds no weight in Brexit talks': former Lib Dem leader

'Boris Johnson throwing his toys out of the pram holds no weight in Brexit talks'
Caller confronts Matt Hancock over 'unclear' advice on care homes

Caller challenges Matt Hancock over 'unclear' advice on care homes
Caller confronts Matt Hancock after being told to travel 341 miles for a Covid-19 test

Caller confronts Matt Hancock after being told to travel 341 miles for a Covid-19 test
Matt Hancock hopeful Covid-19 vaccine will be available next year

Matt Hancock hopeful Covid-19 vaccine will be available next year
George Osborne: Government's pandemic response hasn't been as bad as critics claim

Government will struggle to pay back Covid-19 debt, George Osborne warns
"Nearly blind" 78-year-old told to take 250 mile round trip for Covid-19 test

"Nearly blind" 78-year-old told to take 250 mile round trip for Covid-19 test

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

A virologist has urged younger people to think of the wider community.

'Your actions have an impact on the community as a whole' - virologist's warning

14 hours ago

Intensive Covid-19 testing in airports could end 'chaos' of quarantining

Intensive Covid-19 testing in airports could end quarantine 'chaos'

1 day ago

EU stance in Brexit negotiations 'a complete chaotic mess': Iain Duncan Smith

EU stance in Brexit negotiations 'a complete chaotic mess': Iain Duncan Smith

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

There are reports of people being told to travel hundreds of miles for a covid test

NHS Test and Trace official issues apology to people unable to get tests
The epicentre was recorded in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire

'Crunching and cracking' heard as magnitude-3.3 earthquake rattles England
People are being told to keep up their efforts to maintain hygiene and keep up social distancing

Brits told to maintain Covid-19 safety rules after rise in cases
Some people have suffered covid-19 symptoms for many months

Long covid sufferers 'have symptoms for more than three months'
GPs recorded 8,985 suspected cases between February 14 and April 30

GPs 'recorded three times more suspected cases of Covid-19 than official figures'
The NUS survey found students have been struggling financially during lockdown

Students financially 'close to the brink' due to Covid-19 - study
Lissie Harper outside the Home Office following a meeting with Home Secretary Priti Patel

Widow of Pc Andrew Harper pushes for cross-party support over life sentence campaign
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said on Monday that the public had "relaxed too much" over the summer

Coronavirus must be taken 'incredibly seriously' again, warns deputy chief medical officer
The Government has changed its coronavirus quarantine policy for certain islands

What is the new island quarantine policy? And how will it affect you?
Lord Frost (L) is demanding "more realism" from Michel Barnier (R) and the EU

UK calls for 'more realism' from EU ahead of crunch Brexit talks