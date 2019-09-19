Exclusive

Nick Ferrari Asks David Cameron About The Infamous Pig's Head Story

19 September 2019, 08:33

This is what happened when Nick Ferrari asked David Cameron about the infamous story about him and a pig's head.

A biography of the former Prime Minister by Lord Ashcroft and Isabel Oakeshott claimed that during his time at Oxford University he inserted "a private part of his anatomy" into the pig's mouth.

In his book On The Record, Mr Cameron described the story as "false and ludicrous" and says he "couldn't believe someone could be so stupid" as to publish it.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari during a wide-ranging interview, the former PM revealed people still shout at him on the streets about it.

David Cameron laughed when Nick asked him about the pig story
David Cameron laughed when Nick asked him about the pig story. Picture: PA

He said: "I was walking along the street with Elwen, my son, the other day and someone shouted a pig-based remark, if I can put it that way.

"Elwen is a sweet boy and people up until then had been saying some friendly things and he turned to me and said, 'Don’t worry, Dad. On the whole people have been pretty friendly today.’"

Listen to David Cameron's interview with Nick Ferrari In Full

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 18 September 2019

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch In Full

18 hours ago

Dame Louise Casey was live on LBC with Iain Dale

Homeless Woman Lays Into Dame Louise Casey Over Big Sleepout Stunt

1 day ago

Jeffrey Archer's Snap Election Prediction

Great Britain Could End Up Consisting Of England And Wales, Says Jeffrey Archer In Detailed Snap Election Prediction

8 days ago

LBC Latest

Gary Lineker faced the toughest question he's ever been asked

Which Would Gary Lineker Like To Overturn: Brexit Or The Maradona Handball?
David Cameron: The Big Interview Podcast

David Cameron: The Big Interview Podcast - Download It Now

Trump visits 'virtually impenetrable' US-Mexico border wall

David Cameron in the LBC studio

David Cameron's LBC Interview: 10 Things We Learned