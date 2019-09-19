Exclusive

Nick Ferrari Asks David Cameron About The Infamous Pig's Head Story

This is what happened when Nick Ferrari asked David Cameron about the infamous story about him and a pig's head.

A biography of the former Prime Minister by Lord Ashcroft and Isabel Oakeshott claimed that during his time at Oxford University he inserted "a private part of his anatomy" into the pig's mouth.

In his book On The Record, Mr Cameron described the story as "false and ludicrous" and says he "couldn't believe someone could be so stupid" as to publish it.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari during a wide-ranging interview, the former PM revealed people still shout at him on the streets about it.

David Cameron laughed when Nick asked him about the pig story. Picture: PA

He said: "I was walking along the street with Elwen, my son, the other day and someone shouted a pig-based remark, if I can put it that way.

"Elwen is a sweet boy and people up until then had been saying some friendly things and he turned to me and said, 'Don’t worry, Dad. On the whole people have been pretty friendly today.’"

Listen to David Cameron's interview with Nick Ferrari In Full