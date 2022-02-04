Minister challenged to drop £200 green levy to help Brits cope with cost of living

4 February 2022, 09:50 | Updated: 4 February 2022, 10:25

By Stephen Rigley

Nick Ferrari has grilled a minister on the Government's decision to keep the green levy at a time where soaring energy prices are one of the drivers behind the skyrocketing cost of living.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick said scrapping the levy would save households £200, and put the question to energy minister Greg Hands on LBC on Friday.

"Actually it's the green side of things that are the long term solution here," said Mr Hands.

Read more: 'We have to live within our means': Sunak defends 'puny' Govt support amid energy crisis

Read more: Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Nick challenged him, pointing out that the focus on green energy was not currently helping as the UK faces the biggest income pressure in 20 years with take home pay falling five times the amount it did during the financial crash in 2008.

"We announced the nine billion package of support yesterday to help people in the near term," said Mr Hands.

"But in the medium to long-term, the answer is to have less dependence on fossil fuels, less dependence on these volatile global gas prices that has led to the rise in energy bills, and the way to do that is home-grown, low zero-carbon electricity through renewables and nuclear."

He said new renewable technology would "produce the energy of the future".

Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband also said the UK's reliance on fossil fuels is the reason the country is more susceptible to large variations in gas prices.

"We find ourselves in this position because there is a global crisis going on but also because over the last 10 years or so under this Government I'm afraid we haven't moved quickly enough to get off fossil fuels," he told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast,

"So we are very, very subject to the ups and downs - and it's very big ups at the moment - of what is happening in the international fossil fuel market."

Read more: Cost of living crisis: More inflation rises to come, warns former Bank of England boss

Read more: Now a fifth aide quits! Party's over at No10 as Boris battles to save premiership

He also said there had been a "terrible failure of regulation".

"In no other country have 29 companies gone bust," he said.

"Sixty-eight pounds of the increase we saw yesterday was a direct result of that failure of regulation."

When Nick asked about scrapping the green levy, Mr Miliband said: "We can't do that."

He said 40 per cent of the UK's energy comes from renewables, which was enabled by the green levy, although he said there was a "legitimate debate" about the source of the money.

"But frankly just saying 'let's just abolish all of this' is not the answer," he said.

"It's not the reason why prices have gone up."

On Thursday Ofgem confirmed they were hiking the energy price cap by a massive 54 per cent, meaning millions of Brits could see their annual bills rise by around £700.

It prompted the Chancellor Rishi Sunak to announce a number of measures to help families cope financially.

But the plans have been called "puny" by some.

Read more: Children in England with fatal genetic condition to get 'world’s most expensive drug'

Watch: PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

Labour former minister Chris Bryant told the Commons £350 in support for households to help mitigate rocketing energy prices "does not even touch it".

The MP for Rhondda said: "I know the Chancellor is all pumped up but this is pretty puny stuff to be honest - £350 isn't going to touch the sides of the problem for my constituents in Rhondda.

"Gas and electricity up for the average family in my constituency by £686. Fuel up by £314. The average weekly shop up by £385. Universal Credit cut by £1,040. National Insurance up by £150 and frozen tax allowances by him will cost another £300. That's £2875 in a constituency where the average wage is £27,000.

"That's really going to cause hardships; £350 does not even touch it."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Sir John Gieve warned inflation will continue to rise

Cost of living crisis: More inflation rises to come, warns former Bank of England boss

2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth - Sir Martin Sorrell

2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth - Sir Martin Sorrell

Minister tells LBC Russia 'flexing its muscles needlessly' as Ukraine tensions escalate

Russia is 'flexing muscles unnecessarily' as RAF intercepts bombers, Minister tells LBC

Dominic Raab said the report had been published 'in full' and that further updates would be made public

Raab backtracks on Partygate hinting the full report may never be published

Nick Ferrari challenged Simon Clarke over the benefits of Brexit this morning

Brexit let us 'get rid of red tape,' Minister insists despite five-hour Dover lorry queues

Nick Ferrari introduced the challenge on his LBC show

Introducing Nick Ferrari's Check Out Check-Up

Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay is 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy

Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy

Nick Ferrari paid moving tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer

'Heaven is a funnier place' Nick Ferrari pays tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer

Israel's ambassador lamented how Churchill is viewed by some in Britain

'It's sad Brits aren't proud of Churchill': Israeli ambassador says UK history important

Nick Ferrari speaks to Sir Lloyd Dorfman

'Sitting at home in your bedroom won't advance your career': Travelex founder rails at WFH

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'What's the difference between a Russian invasion and incursion?' Nick grills minister

Exclusive
Julian Richer appeared on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday.

Business leader and former Tory donor 'couldn't believe you could buy access to ministers'

Exclusive
Cycling laws are due to change, years after the Charlie Alliston case

Killer cyclists face prosecution under historic new law welcomed by campaigners

Cyclist doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

Nick Ferrari attacks cyclist who doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Covid travel rules 'kind of back to good old days', Transport Secretary says

Katharine Birbalsingh insisted strict uniform codes are needed

Social mobility tsar: Pupils will bring knives to school if you don't enforce uniform code

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

LBC callers react to Lib Dem's North Shropshire by-election win

LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win
North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'
'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps
Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself
Sajid Javid could not say schools would not be closed again

'No guarantees': Health Sec refuses to rule out school closures in fight against Omicron

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

15 hours ago

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party forgets what party he's Deputy Leader of

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party mistakes what party he's Deputy Leader of

1 day ago

Cross Question | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/02 | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Governor of the Bank of England has been criticised for urging people not to ask for a pay rise while the UK is in the grips of a cost of living crisis

'Don't ask for a big pay rise': Fury at 500k Bank boss's message to struggling Brits
Video of postmen after they ate 'hash brownies' emerged on social media

Postmen filmed after 'accidentally' eating ‘hash brownies’ left at sorting office
Natalie Carter said she had been left living in a home with no daylight

‘Living hell’ of residents trapped in dark and freezing flats due to cladding crisis
Children with the condition can now get the world's most expensive drug on the NHS (file image)

Children in England with fatal genetic condition to get 'world’s most expensive drug'
Anna Firth has won the Southend West by-election.

Tories win Southend West by-election following death of Sir David Amess
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Boris Johnson used a private jet to travel to north-west England on Thursday.

Boris Johnson took private jet to Blackpool despite 3-hour train journey, LBC reveals
Four of Boris Johnson's top aides, (clockwise from top left) Martin Reynolds, Munira Mirza, Jack Doyle and Dan Rosenfield, have quit Downing Street - whilst Chancellor Rishi Sunak has made a dig at the PM's comments

Now a fifth aide quits! Party's over at No10 as Boris battles to save premiership
Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Shadow Chancellor

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves
My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien