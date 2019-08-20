Nick Ferrari's Furious Row With Lawyer Who Doesn't Want Police To Have Tasers

20 August 2019, 10:09

Nick Ferrari told a lawyer who specialises in representing people who are injured by tasers that she knows nothing about policing.

The Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police has announced he is to offer tasers to all his officers who want one.

And when lawyer Sophie Khan said she didn't think tasers were the answer, things started to get very heated.

Nick Ferrari's interview with a lawyer got very heated
Nick Ferrari's interview with a lawyer got very heated. Picture: PA / LBC

Ms Khan insisted that if an officer was dealing with a person with a knife then the Territorial Support Group - the specialist officers who do carry a taser.

But Nick pointed out that these incidents happen very quickly and in rural Northamptonshire, there would be no time to get specialist officers to the scene.

Nick asked again what an officer without a taser should do if someone is coming towards them with a sword and her response was: "Ask him why he's got a knife. Ask him to put the knife down."

That led Nick to tell her: "I think you are to policing what I am to ballet dancing.

"You haven't got a clue have you, respectfully, of actual policing?

"Your knowledge of law I'm sure is exemplary, but actually out on the streets, you ask him what he's doing? He's coming at you with a sword!"

It was a remarkable row - watch it at the top of the page.

