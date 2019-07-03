Nick Ferrari Goes Through BBC Top Pay List One-By-One - And It's Very Funny

Nick Ferrari looked through the list of the BBC's best-paid stars - and wondered why they can afford to pay these people hundreds of thousands of pounds, but can't buy a TV license for D-Day Veterans.

Just a couple of weeks after the BBC announced it would be ending the free TV license for over-75s, the corporation published the list of their top earners.

And among them were a large number of people that Nick literally hadn't heard of.

As he went through the list, his responses got funnier and funnier.

Nick Ferrari had a lot of fun going through the BBC's top earners. Picture: LBC

After looking through the list, Nick asked: "Who are these people? Who is running the BBC? This is incredible.

"We can pay this, but we can't afford to give a TV licence to a D-Day veteran."

Watch his hilarious monologue at the top of the page.