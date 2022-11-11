Nick Ferrari invites Kwasi Kwarteng to phone into LBC and prove him wrong

By Grace Parsons

Nick Ferrari disputes claims made by the ex-Chancellor and invites him to phone in and prove the information that he has is wrong.

Nick Ferrari laid into the ex-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for allegedly cancelling phone calls to the Bank of England the night before his financial statement.

This comes after Kwasi Kwarteng told First Edition that Liz Truss had gone "too far" with her radical reforms. In the interview, he claimed that he had warned the ex-Prime Minister of her imminent downfall.

Last month Kwasi Kwarteng had spoken to GB News, defending actions he made when presenting his mini-budget.

The ex-Chancellor said: “We had a nation in mourning and then, literally, four days after the funeral [of the late Queen Elizabeth] we had the mini-budget.

“It was a high-speed, high-pressure environment and we could, as David Cameron used to say, have prepared the pitch a bit better."

Nick challenged Mr Kwarteng: "It might have been an idea if you'd kept the tradition of phoning the Governor of the Bank of England the night before your financial statement, which every other Chancellor, to my understanding, has done."

Nick enquired: "I'm told you decided to cancel it - which caused a few eyebrows to raise. Why did you not make the phone call that every other Chancellor always does to the Governor of the Bank of England?

"If my information is correct, if not do give me a call..."

