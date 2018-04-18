Nick Ferrari Livid That We're Deporting Windrush Generation, But Not Foreign Criminals

We can't get rid of foreign criminals or terror suspects, but the government are threatening the Windrush Generation with deportation and it has made Nick Ferrari furious.

The government has apologised after admitting that some people, who came over from the Caribbean as citizens in the 1960s, have been deported in error.

Nick insisted that these people are being treated appallingly, while others who aren't British are allowed to live in Britain.

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He said: "It is incredible, isn't it? We have Romanian murderers and Bulgarian rapists and we cannot send them home. They've been in this country in some cases for the best part of half an hour and we cannot deport them.

"We have people engaged in terrorism, fermenting terrorism, preaching terrorism, dancing a jig of joy when the Twin Towers came down, doing everything they can to spread all sorts of unrest in this country and we cannot deport them.

"We have people convicted of the grossest of crimes, including paedophilia and we cannot deport them.

"Then we have these souls who, in some instances, have given half a century working in some pretty thankless tasks. Driving the buses, working on the trains, delivering hospital food and we can't get them out of the country quick enough.

"How the hell does that work? Eastern European gangsters stay, hard-working people from the Commonwealth, get out.

"Honestly, who was in charge of this? It's horrific."