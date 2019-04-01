Nick Ferrari's Fiery Row With Professor Who Says Stop And Search Doesn't Work

A professor told Nick Ferrari that police stop-and-search simply doesn't work - and that led to a blazing row live on LBC.

Police are urging the public to be vigilant after four people were stabbed in random attacks in north London over the weekend.

Steve Case, a Professor of criminology at Loughborough University, insisted that using stop-and-search won't help stop the knife crime crisis.

He said: "Stop-and-search - it doesn't work. It's evidenced not to work and the government should know this.

"It's impractical and ineffective. One in ten stop and searches ends in arrest and amongst those arrested, they are disproportionately likely to reoffend."

Nick Ferrari had a row with a professor over how to solve knife crime. Picture: LBC

When Nick asked how he would stop people carrying knives, Professor Case responded: "Through a multi-faceted complex response to a multi-faceted and complex problem."

But Nick insisted: "We've got a lot of multi-faceted going on. What does that mean in practical terms?"

When the professor said he wouldn't use any stop-and-search, Nick hit out: "You wouldn't stop anybody?

"So you've got 79% non-white carrying knives. You've got 80% dying. And you won't stop anybody? Thank god you're a professor."

However, the professor still insisted there is no evidence that stop-and-search works - and that led to another row with Nick.

The full interview is a fascinating debate on how to stop knife crime. Watch it in full at the top of the page.