Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal
1 November 2021, 09:32
This is the moment Nick Ferrari took aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal.
During an exchange with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Nick claimed Bonnie the Seal is a "recycled mascot nobody cares about".
Bonnie the Seal has previously been the mascot for the 2018 European Championships multi-sport event and the 2019 European Short Course Swimming Championships, which both took place Glasgow.
Speaking to Liz Truss, he said: "Can I put it to you, whoever chose the mascot clearly was having a bad day?
"No-one had heard of Bonnie back in 2018. No-one has heard of bloody Bonnie today...Why Bonnie?"