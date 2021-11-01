Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nick Ferrari took aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal.

During an exchange with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Nick claimed Bonnie the Seal is a "recycled mascot nobody cares about".

Bonnie the Seal has previously been the mascot for the 2018 European Championships multi-sport event and the 2019 European Short Course Swimming Championships, which both took place Glasgow.

Speaking to Liz Truss, he said: "Can I put it to you, whoever chose the mascot clearly was having a bad day?

"No-one had heard of Bonnie back in 2018. No-one has heard of bloody Bonnie today...Why Bonnie?"