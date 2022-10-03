Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

By Phoebe Dampare-Osei

Nick Ferrari swiftly took the foul-mouthed End Private Jets UK protester off air for saying “no one gives a f***” after agreeing with human faeces being poured over a memorial of Captain Sir Tom Moore who raised £32m for the NHS.

Kai, 20, from End UK Private Jets said he agreed with the actions of fellow 21-year-old protester Maddie Budd a former medical student, who was arrested for pouring human waste over a life-sized Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial in Thistley Meadow, Derbyshire. No charges have been brought.

Kai was asked by Nick Ferrari: “What does it achieve, pouring human faeces over a statue? I would have thought most of the country would find that utterly repugnant and it would downgrade any level of support for your cause.”

The guest responded: “We’ve been trying to get support for our cause for about 30 years, and no one gives a f***.”

Nick cut in: “That’s it, alright you’re off, that’s a red card. We don’t use language like that. I knew you didn’t have an argument to back up the action. We will never speak again. Don’t use language like that on the radio. I wish you nothing but disaster with your campaign Kai.”

Kai had explained his support for the action, saying: “The situation is most adults in the UK have sort of just sat by in comfort as my generation’s been gassed. We’re sort of trying to remove that comfort a bit and I think we’ve done a good job.”

“If you look at the calendar for our campaign, I think we’ve got a lot more planned.”

This is the same protester who set his arm and a tennis court on fire at the Laver Cup, where 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer played his last professional tennis tournament before retiring.