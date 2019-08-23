Nick Ferrari Tells German MEP: There Will NOT Be A Hard Border In Ireland

When a German MEP told LBC that the backstop is vital to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland, Nick Ferrari pointed out that no one wants one, so it will never be implemented.

German chancellor Angela Merkel gave Boris Johnson 30 days to find an alternative to the backstop, while French counterpart Emmanuel Macron insists the backstop is "indispensable".

Nick Ferrari spoke to David McAllister, an MEP for the Christian Democratic Union, about it and he insisted the backstop was there to avoid a hard border.

But Nick insisted that both the UK and the EU say they won't put in a hard border - so a hard border won't be put in.

Mr McAllister said: "The backstop is a reinsurance if no other solutions are possible.

"But one thing is very very clear. We, under all circumstances, have to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland. And on the other hand, we as the European Union, have to preserve the integrity of the single market."

Nick Ferrari asked who would implement a hard border in Northern Ireland. Picture: PA / LBC

Nick responded: "But Boris Johnson would say that the UK doesn't want a hard border either. So we're not going to build one, are you?"

The MEP concluded: "The UK has decided to leave the European Union, the Single Market and the Customs Union. So it's up to the UK government to present alternatives to the backstop which are feasible in practice.

"And as long as we haven't found them, the backstop is the reinsurance."