Nick Ferrari Asks Tom Watson The Question Jeremy Corbyn Couldn't Answer

23 August 2018, 08:23 | Updated: 23 August 2018, 08:34

Jeremy Corbyn failed six times to answer a question from a journalist on whether Britain would be better off outside of the EU. Nick Ferrari asked his deputy the same question - and got an immediate response.

Earlier this week on Channel 4 news, Mr Corbyn was asked "Do you honestly believe that Britain is better off outside of the EU?" and gave the same generic response each time.

Speaking to Tom Watson this morning, Nick Ferrari asked him the same question.

The response: "If there is a no-deal Brexit, Britain will be worse outside the European Union.

"I can't answer the question of whether we'll be better or worse off if we get a deal because we don't know what the deal looks like."

Nick Ferrari spoke to Tom Watson
Nick Ferrari spoke to Tom Watson. Picture: LBC / Tom Oxley

This is Mr Corbyn's response to Channel 4 News.

The Brexit Secretary is promising to keep trade and transport flowing freely if Britain leaves the EU without a deal.

Dominic Raab's speaking later as the Government publishes its first technical notes, advising us on what we should do to prepare for the scenario.

