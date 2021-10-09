Nick Ferrari “at the top of his game” as he picks up prestigious award for LBC journalism

9 October 2021, 09:59 | Updated: 9 October 2021, 10:36

Nick Ferrari won a prestigious journalism award
Nick Ferrari won a prestigious journalism award. Picture: EJacobs Photography

Nick Ferrari has scooped a prestigious award for his outstanding journalism at LBC with judges saying he is “at the top of his game.”

Nick was awarded the The London Press Club journalists’ Laureate sponsored by the St James’s House Group, honouring excellence in journalism.

In their citation, the organisers of the awards said “Nick is at the top of his game – a brilliant broadcaster and interviewer. He was the stand-out candidate for us. He is a genius at his craft and his show on LBC is essential listening.”

Nick is only the third recipient of the award after Eve Pollard, one of the first women to edit a national newspaper and long-standing Daily Mail Editor Paul Dacre.

He collected the award in front of a host of national newspaper editors and other leading media figures at the Grosvenor House hotel on Park Lane.

Nick was also awarded a £5,000 prize which will be donated to his charity of choice.

