Nick Ferrari's ULEZ Challenge: Watch In Full

8 April 2019, 07:05 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 11:13

As London's new Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) comes into force, Nick Ferrari set up a challenge to see what obstacles it will create for four tradespeople trying to get across the city.

London is introducing the UK's first ULEZ in a bid to halve emissions from cars in the capital by 2020.

It means from today, vehicles which do not meet strict emission requirements will face a daily charge to travel.

So Nick set up a race between four tradespeople to see exactly what problems the ULEZ will create for their businesses.

How easy is it for four tradespeople to get from east London to Buckingham Palace for a 'special job'?

- ULEZ Explained: Everything You Need To Know About London's New Ultra Low Emission Zone

The Ultra Low Emission Zone will affect the same area as the Congestion Charge
The Ultra Low Emission Zone will affect the same area as the Congestion Charge. Picture: TfL / Google Maps

Joined by LBC reporters, three tradespeople will take to public transport in order to reach Buckingham Palace, using the buses, trains, and riverboat services.

A fourth tradesperson will be driving his van through the zone to compare journey times.

Most vehicles, including vans, will be charged £12.50 each day it enters the zone - and will affect vans that don't meet the minimum standards of Euro 4 (2004) for petrol and Euro 6 (2016) for diesel.

For heavier vehicles, such as lorries, buses and coaches, the daily cost is £100.

Failure to pay the fee will result in a penalty charge of £160, or £80 if it's paid within 14 days.

Read more about the ULEZ here.

