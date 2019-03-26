Nicky Morgan: Theresa May Is "Very Aware" What Parliament Says Is Influential

26 March 2019, 10:37 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 10:54

Nicky Morgan tells Nick Ferrari that Theresa May is "very aware" that what Parliament says on Brexit is highly influential.

The Conservative MP said that indicative votes in Parliament gives MPs a chance to find a way through the current Brexit deadlock.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Nicky Morgan said: "When Parliament has made its views clear on the extension of Article 50 and no-deal, then the government has conceded and followed them in the last few weeks.

"The Prime Minister is very aware that although the votes may not be binding, actually what Parliament says is highly influential."

- What Are Indicative Votes And Can It Break The Brexit Deadlock?

Conservative MP Nicky Morgan tells Nick Ferrari that Prime Minister Theresa May is "very aware" of Parliament's influence over Brexit. Picture: Getty

"This is so late in the day, we were due to be leaving the European Union on Friday and only now is Parliament getting a say on the different options," she said.

"We have got to find a way through and indicative votes are a chance for us to do that."

Her comments come after MPs voted 329 to 302 for a cross-party amendment proposing a series of indicative votes in Parliament on a range of Brexit options, as well as the deal put forward by Theresa May which has already been rejected twice.

