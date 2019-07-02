Nigel Farage Reveals What European MEPs Say When They See Him... And What He Thinks Of Them

2 July 2019, 08:39 | Updated: 2 July 2019, 09:33

Nigel Farage gave LBC an insight into his relationship with the European MEPs as he returned once again to the EU Parliament.

The UK was supposed to have left the EU on 29th March, but following the delay on Brexit, we were forced to participate in the EU Elections and today, the newly-elected MEPs arrive in Strasbourg for the first time.

That means Mr Farage is returning to the place he never wanted to visit again.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he revealed what the other MEPs do when they see him and his Brexit Party colleagues.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Nigel Farage on his first day back in the EU Parliament
Nick Ferrari spoke to Nigel Farage on his first day back in the EU Parliament. Picture: LBC / PA

He said: "They say things. It's too early in the morning to say some of them. A lot of them question the legitimacy of my birth.

"I couldn't give a damn what they think.

"This is the biggest gravy train invented. This place is stuffed full of talentless people who've got the biggest, best job of their lives in chaffer-driven cars.

"They love it and of course they see me and this new reincarnation of the Brexit Party as the devil because we want to bring the whole temple crashing down."

Nigel believes opinion has hardened on Brexit and any second referendum would see a bigger win for Leave.

LBC was there when Nigel and his Brexit Party MEPs entered the EU Parliament in Strasbourg for the first time.

And he told LBC he had a message for the other MEPs in the EU Parliament: "They'll know we're here."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Jo Swinson in the LBC studio

Caller In Jo Swinson's Constituency Says She's 'Not Very Liberal'

14 mins ago

Lib Dem leadership hopeful Jo Swinson speaks to LBC

Lib Dem Jo Swinson Wouldn't Go Into A Coalition With A "Corbyn" Labour Party

13 hours ago

Jo Swinson speaks to LBC

Watch Now: Iain Dale Interviews The Lib Dem Leadership Candidates - Jo Swinson

19 hours ago

LBC Latest

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in Texas hotel room
Exclusive
My Time To Die

My Time To Die: Nick Ferrari Follows Dementia Patient To Swiss Clinic

Cancer Research advert criticised for 'comparing smoking to obesity'
Full Disclosure's guest this week is Katherine Ryan

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Katherine Ryan