No-Deal Brexit Planner's Reassuring Take On How Prepared UK Is For Leaving EU

This expert gave a fascinating in-depth guide to the UK's readiness for a no-deal Brexit - and he admitted he was more confident than most people.

Robert Hardy used to run the biggest 24hour customs freight terminal at the Port of Dover and is a former Director of P&O Ferries. He's now the Operations Director of Oakland Invicta, a Brexit Planning Agency.

And he explained that a no-deal Brexit gives the industry a challenge, but he insists reports of chaos are wide of the mark.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari as part of the Five Days Of No-Deal Brexit, he said: "I've been planning for no-deal since Article 50 day. Imports will be ok. I would like a three-month extension until July.

"On exports, I'd like the government to suggest a scheme where they would fund the transit guarantee to make things a little bit easier and to also have inland authentication points, in which case I can relax."

Robert Hardy, an expert on freight and logistics in Dover. Picture: PA / LBC

However, he admitted food imports is giving him some sleepless nights, adding: "All food will be required to go to a border inspection point in Calais which hasn't yet been built.

"I'm a bit worried about that one."

Mr Hardy knows all there is to know about freight and logistics, so Nick took the opportunity to ask him about Seaborne Freight, the company given £13million for a no-deal ferry contract despite not owning any boats.

He says that this type of deal is fairly common and he has no doubts they could be ready by the end of March.

He said: "If they had ships, those ships would be doing something else every day, as P&O and DFDS do. So when you say 'Fancy sticking them into Ramsgate', they'll say no thanks."

Asked how long it takes to start a freight company, he responded: "Not long, it will be ready by March."

