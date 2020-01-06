Ofsted chief's bizarre reason she wouldn't accept all school donations

6 January 2020, 11:42

The chief inspector of Ofsted gave a truly bizarre reason why schools should be careful about accepting donations.

A caller asked whether two private schools were right to reject a donation from Sir Brian Thwaites to create a scholarship focused on helping white working class boys.

Nick suggested to Amanda Spielman that schools should take money if it helps boost resources to teach children.

But the Ofsted head responded: "Then you could find yourself 30 years down the road with the Jimmy Savile scholarships.

"You'd be trying to unwind and disconnect yourself."

Nick was shocked by what Amanda Spielman said about school donations. Picture: LBC

Nick's face was an absolute picture as he pointed out: "Sir Brian Thwaites is not Jimmy Savile!"

But Ms Spielman insisted: "The point I'm making is that schools have to look more widely to make sure that the whole package makes sense and is something they can do."

Watch the clip at the top of the page.

