Ofsted's Chief Inspector shocks listeners by admitting she's never been a teacher

The chief inspector of Ofsted admitted she had never been a teacher after a caller told her how difficult the job is nowadays.

Amanda Spielman was live in the LBC studio with Nick Ferrari when Barbara called from Southampton called to talk about the amount of burn-out that teachers are currently facing.

But as she said: "I don't know the last time you were in a school as a teacher, I challenge you to go and work as a teacher for a term and then re-look at the schedule."

But Ms Spielman told her: "I've never been a teacher.

"I was a founder of one of the big academy chains, but I've worked in education for 20 years."

The head of Ofsted admitted she'd never been a teacher. Picture: PA / LBC

Listeners were surprised by her admission, tweeting.

@LBC and @NickFerrariLBC #amandaspelman Chief Inspector of Ofsted, never worked in a school!? That will ring true with many teachers 🙈 — francesca (@franfabuleuse) January 6, 2020

@LBC Are you kidding? Our Chief Inspector of Schools, Amanda Spielman, has never been a teacher. Must be a Tory appointment. — AKJ (@PROAKJ) January 6, 2020

The head of Ofsted has worked in education, but never been a teacher 😂😂😂😭. There are no words. @LBC — Colin Jones (@colin_trpt1) January 6, 2020

Referring to the burn-out, Ms Spielman said: "We have had a focus on teacher workload and making sure that school management teams are really using their staff well and that people are letting go of the stuff that doesn't help children.

"That way, they can really concentrate on the stuff that does have value."

Watch the moment at the top of the page.