Ofsted's Chief Inspector shocks listeners by admitting she's never been a teacher

6 January 2020, 10:17 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 10:18

The chief inspector of Ofsted admitted she had never been a teacher after a caller told her how difficult the job is nowadays.

Amanda Spielman was live in the LBC studio with Nick Ferrari when Barbara called from Southampton called to talk about the amount of burn-out that teachers are currently facing.

But as she said: "I don't know the last time you were in a school as a teacher, I challenge you to go and work as a teacher for a term and then re-look at the schedule."

But Ms Spielman told her: "I've never been a teacher.

"I was a founder of one of the big academy chains, but I've worked in education for 20 years."

The head of Ofsted admitted she'd never been a teacher
The head of Ofsted admitted she'd never been a teacher. Picture: PA / LBC

Listeners were surprised by her admission, tweeting.

Referring to the burn-out, Ms Spielman said: "We have had a focus on teacher workload and making sure that school management teams are really using their staff well and that people are letting go of the stuff that doesn't help children.

"That way, they can really concentrate on the stuff that does have value."

Watch the moment at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The LBC presenters holding politicians to account

10 times politicians came unstuck live on LBC in 2019

13 days ago

Graham Stringer talking to Iain Dale

Voting against the Brexit deal is 'putting two fingers up to Labour Leave voters'

18 days ago

Iain Dale

Donald Trump's only crime was 'beating Hillary Clinton', Former Trump strategist

18 days ago

LBC Latest

Tom Watson explains what he's looking for in the next Labour leader

Tom Watson explains what he's looking for in the next Labour leader

Carlos Ghosn began escape on bullet train - report

Ofsted chief reveals teaching of anti-Semitism is "under review"

Ofsted chief reveals teaching of anti-Semitism is "under review"
The Nigel Farage Show: watch from 6pm

The Nigel Farage Show: watch from 6pm