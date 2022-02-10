Nick Ferrari Says: 'Bombshell party? It's just crisps, tinsel and hand gel'

Nick Ferrari, LBC's Breakfast presenter. Picture: LBC

By Nick Ferrari

Don't know about you, but a half empty packet of cheese and onion crisps, one string of tinsel and a bottle of hand gel doesn’t exactly spell the word “party.”

Yet Boris-bashers - and Lord only knows there’s no shortage - see the latest picture of events in No10 as a bombshell.

The reality is this is more damp squib than bombshell.

We know that, rightly, police are looking into all of this.

We know at times wine deliveries appear to have been more frequent than Majestic wine.

And we know Labour are salivating at the prospect of skewering Johnson over this.

But for them to say this is “the smoking gun” is absurd.

If that’s their genuine belief, get ready for them to be firing blanks when the investigations conclude.