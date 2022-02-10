'It was not a party!': Nick Ferrari fumes over reaction to leaked No10 Xmas quiz photo

10 February 2022, 09:53

By Tim Dodd

A furious Nick Ferrari reacts to a leaked photo of Boris Johnson next to an open bottle of bubbly at the No 10 Xmas quiz.

It comes as the Met Police confirmed it is re-examining a Christmas quiz following a leaked picture of Boris Johnson near a bottle of bubbly.

The event, which allegedly took place on December 15 during strict Tier 2 restrictions, is not one of those being investigated by the Metropolitan Police after officers were passed evidence from the Sue Gray inquiry.

Nick said: "The headline says 'The picture that shames the Prime Minister'.

"The picture has the Prime Minister appearing to loosen his tie. A half full or half empty bottle of prosecco, a bottle of hand wash, and one man with one string of tinsel around his neck.

"This isn't exactly a Berlusconi party, is it? This is the sort of party you have to endure just after you've had a row with the missus, and there's a dinner party at your in-laws."

Read more: Met to re-examine No10 Xmas quiz after photo of Boris near open bottle of bubbly emerges

He continued: "Everybody looks particularly glum, nobody looks happy, this is not a party.

"For those that think it is... please God spare me from anything at your house!"

