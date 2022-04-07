'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

By Liam Gould

A livid Nick Ferrari issued a passionate rant about the Home Office's rules on the Homes for Ukraine scheme calling to "sack the whole lot of them."

It comes as it was reported British hosts have been rejected for the scheme by the Home Office because they have plug sockets that are 'too low', or garden ponds.

Speaking on his Breakfast show, Nick furiously said: "It's an absolute scandal, let's dwell on those numbers again.

"What the hell is going on in this country and it's the Home Office again."

He proceeded to slam his fist on the table in anger as he continued: "Isn't it? It was Windrush last time, remember they gave such dud information to former Home Secretary Amber Rudd, she had to quit. Why the hell is Lord Harrington going to Poland? He should go to the Home Office."

"The trouble is they'll all be working from home at the Home Office, won't they?

"So instead of being able to go there, shut a door and give these people a damn good kicking which is what they need to get moving, they'll all be sitting out in Somerset, or Wimbledon, or wherever working from home."

Nick angrily continued: "Meanwhile as they're working from home, Ukrainian's homes are being blown to bits. Are we really saying - for the love of God - we can't let a Ukrainian child go to a home that has a garden pond, and he's looking at grandma dead in the street, and watching Mum be raped by a Russian soldier.

"But, for Christ sake don't send him to a home with a garden pond.

"This is beyond comprehension. How can this level of incompetence survive? Sack the whole bloody lot of them!

"You can't go to that house because of plug sockets six inches too low down the wall. Meanwhile, 'don't worry that is your Dad's body over there, who's booby trapped. Don't touch him, he'll blow up. And he's been lying there for two weeks.'"

It comes after reports emerged of British people being rejected from the Homes for Ukraine scheme because of the height of their plugs, and being asked to drain ponds before they could be considered despite having large living spaces available.

The official guidelines for hosts set out how their homes must have "safe and working electrics" and the owner must have a gas safety certificate. But, it does not specify that plugs must be out of children's reach.

It also includes a 50-page application to submit before being considered for the scheme.

Nick called for the army to take over the scheme from the Home Office, calling back to their "brilliant" usage during the Covid vaccine rollout in the UK.

He said: "Just get the army in, just get them to do it. They have some compassion. We've seen how brilliant they were getting the Covid vaccine out. Just sack the damn lot of them [at the Home Office]. Get the military in, and get it running.

"What a disgrace."