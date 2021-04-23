'I think it's time for LBC to get involved in this' - Nick Ferrari helps caller

23 April 2021, 10:33

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

"I think it's time for LBC to get involved in this," Nick Ferrari pledges to help caller struggling to deal with his parent's estate.

Jason from Hastings called and spoke to Nick Ferrari telling him he was "at a loss."

The caller explained that both his parents moved to the United States and sadly they both died in March.

He went on to tell Nick due to Covid restrictions he was unable to fly to the USA to deal with their estate.

Setting out his tragic tale, Jason explained the lengths he has had to go to in order to deal with the aftermath of his parent's deaths.

Jason said the issue was that he could not enter the United States due to the on-going Covid restrictions.

He told Nick he had contacted the US Embassy, who had referred him to his local MP.

But, he had been unable to get a reply.

"I think it's time for LBC to get involved in this," Nick said pledging to help the caller.

