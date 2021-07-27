PM's policing pledge is pie crust promise, isn't it minister?

27 July 2021, 08:24

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari clashes with Policing Minister Kit Malthouse over Boris Johnson's plan to give victims of crime a dedicated police officer.

It comes after full details of the government's Beating Crime Plan were released after a heavily criticised scheme to give victims of crime a named police officer to contact were unveiled at the weekend.

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse said he supported the idea from the Prime Minister and revealed it is already part of the "victim's charter."

Read more: Boris Johnson to boost police stop and search powers under Beating Crime Plan

But, ever equipped with the facts, Nick told Mr Malthouse there were 5.4 million crimes committed in England and Wales last year.

Nick asked the Minister if he knew how many police officers there were across the 43 police forces in the UK.

The answer was 133,000. "Minister that works out at 41 crimes per officer, how is this going to be managed?"

"It's nonsense. It's a headline-grabbing stunt," Nick Ferrari challenged Mr Malthouse.

Accusing the Prime Minister of being a "proficient and efficient journalist," Nick said the pledge had grabbed the headlines.

"In reality, it boils down to a Mary Poppins, or a pie crust promise, easy to make, easy to break."

But, Mr Malthouse refuted this, claiming it was "not the case."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also dismissed the plans as a "ridiculous gimmick".

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Amazing' and 'interesting insight' into life in prison from ex-offender
Nick Ferrari challenges Kit Malthouse on policing pay rise

Minister outlines plans to make police feel 'valued and supported' after pay freeze anger
Keir Starmer backs Dawn Butler for calling out 'master of untruths' Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer backs Dawn Butler for calling out 'master of untruths' Boris Johnson
The Heathrow boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

UK at disadvantage compared to EU countries due to Covid travel rules
The footballing expert was speaking to LBC

Covid passports for football matches 'could be difficult and add costs'
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Call Keir 26/07 | Watch Again

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'

'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'

10 hours ago

Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo

Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo

12 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07: Watch Again

17 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The capital saw flooding over the weekend, with the most rainfall on Sunday.

Sadiq Khan: London flash floods shows climate change danger is 'closer to home'
Grace Cunningham believes she may have caught Covid at her quarantine hotel

'I caught Covid in quarantine system', British woman tells LBC
There could be three times as many heat-related deaths by 2050.

Heat-related deaths could triple in next 30 years, research suggests
London heading for one of the worst years for violent teenage deaths in more than a decade

Rise in teen homicide in London ‘fuelled by social media feuds, gangs and drugs’
The number of Covid-19 cases newly reported in the UK has dropped for the sixth day in a row

UK 'not out of woods yet' PM says as daily Covid cases drop for sixth day in row
The plan includes having more officers to deal with “the tiny minority of truant kids” and a permanent relaxing of conditions on the use of section 60 stop and search powers

Boris Johnson to boost police stop and search powers under Beating Crime Plan
Health leaders have warned that the NHS is facing pressure of an "overall" similar level to January

NHS is as stretched now as it was in January – health leaders
The investigation will be carried out by the Metropolitan Police

Met should investigate death of man days after he was handcuffed, watchdog says
Daily lateral flow tests will replace self-isolation for Covid contacts in a growing list of critical workplaces

Isolation exemption expands to 2000 critical workplaces

The attacked happened at Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park (stock photo)

Counter-terrorism police investigating knife attack on woman in Hyde Park