"We have to balance enforcing lockdown with increasing gun crime on UK streets": Police union chief

28 September 2020, 14:41

By Fiona Jones

Police Federation chair John Apter told LBC about the difficulties of having to police both lockdown and gun crime after figures have shown there is a 27% increase in offences involving firearms.

Gun crime has increased by 4% in one year with more than 9,700 crimes involving firearms taking place in the UK, Home Office and National Crime Agency statistics have shown.

Mr Apter said: "That might seem a small number but we are not a gun-focused culture within this country so when you contextualise it, there's been a 27% increase in offences involving fire-arms in the United Kingdom.

"My colleagues see the consequences of this out on the streets and the gang culture and the drugs are driving this," he said, telling Nick that in some gangs "the bigger the gun the more power you have."

The federation chair countered that in a positive step, the police are seizing "far more firearms" which is bolstered by the efforts from the National Crime Agency and local policing.

Figures have shown there is a 27% increase in offences involving firearms, John Apter tells Nick
Figures have shown there is a 27% increase in offences involving firearms, John Apter tells Nick. Picture: LBC

Nick asked how officers could be tracking down those with guns when they are having to direct their attention to those breaking lockdown rules.

"It's all about priorities I'm afraid," Mr Apter replied, "What we have now is we are policing normal policing, the 999 calls, the violent disorders, the murders...but we're also policing the pandemic.

"I spoke to the Home Secretary yesterday about this because there is a drive for more enforcement, I get that, there are more people dying from the virus, there's a second wave coming, we're told that by the experts, so policing needs to play its part.

"There's a real fine balance between that and policing by consent and the vast majority of the public are doing what they expect them to do.

"What we must do is target those who are wilfully disobeying the law and hit them with fines."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Former police chief explains in which situations officers should use powers to enforce lockdown rules

Former police chief explains in which situations officers should use powers to enforce lockdown rules
Croydon shooting: Former police chief explains "gun could've been missed in search"

Croydon shooting: Former police chief explains "gun could've been missed in search"
Nick Ferrari was incredulous at the sentence

'Running around an airport with two knives? What does it take to go to jail?'
Ms Eshalomi told LBC the Government needed to give clarity on which buildings need EWS forms.

Cladding Scandal: Labour MP challenges Government over EWS1 form
The Labour leader normally gets six questions for the Prime Minister

Keir Starmer reveals his seventh question to Boris Johnson at PMQs
Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets

Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Caller tells Iain Dale: "I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak has decided I'm not viable"

"I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak now decides I'm not viable"

3 days ago

Iain Dale's Cross Question: 23 September 2020 - LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

5 days ago

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sergeant Matt Ratana was killed by a suspect in police custody

Partner of Sergeant Matt Ratana pays tribute to 'gentle giant'
A Manchester Metropolitan University student showed LBC how students were living in the quarantined blocks

Manchester Met student reveals 'vile' conditions at university halls during lockdown
Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement on Monday

Health Secretary announces ban on households mixing indoors in north east
People were seen dancing in Leicester Square at 10pm

Backlash grows over 10pm curfew amid scenes of pub-goers partying in streets
Police in Manchester are refusing to prevent students from leaving quarantined flats after 1,700 were told to self-isolate in their halls

Manchester police say enforcing university quarantine is 'not a policing issue'
Boris Johnson's 10pm curfew does not apply to the bars and restaurants in the Houses of Parliament, it has been revealed.

U-turn as Parliament's bars will no longer sell alcohol after 10pm
Uber will be granted a new licence to operate in London

Uber wins legal fight to continue operating in London

New emergency 'total social lockdowns' could be introduce in parts of the North and London

Government 'planning social lockdown' in coronavirus hotspots
Mia Winrow, 19, Natasha Kutscheruk, 18 and Niamh Morrow, 19, residents of Manchester Metroploitan University's Birtley Hall who have been locked down in their halls since Friday where hundreds of students have been told to self-isolate

'It's a breach of their human rights' - lawyer warns over students in quarantine
Liverpool's Metro Mayor has warned there could be more "draconian" restrictions coming

Liverpool's Metro Mayor warns 'more draconian' restrictions are possibility