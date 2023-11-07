Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Roy Ramm: Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on JSO

By LBC

The former commander for specialist operations in the Met Police has called for tough action on Just Stop Oil's tactics, after they smashed the glass protecting a National Portrait Gallery painting and targeted the Cenotaph war memorial.

"I think the police should take as robust a line as possible", he told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

He called "the desecration of the Cenotaph" and the "attack" on "a painting that thousands of people admire" an "utter disgrace".

"I can understand the motivation of these people but the idea that these acts are going to achieve their objectives is just bizarre", he added.

"The Met's attitude towards it in asking - pleading - with these people not to demonstrate on this one day...to respect something so important in British society - the Met's going to be struggling at the weekend", Roy Ramm told Nick.

This conversation also comes amid plans for a pro-Palestine protest on Remembrance Day.

