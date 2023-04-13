Policing Minister 'deeply concerned' over high rate of phone thefts in London pledging to do more

13 April 2023, 08:56 | Updated: 13 April 2023, 08:58

Policing Minister says he's implementing solutions to cut red tape

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Policing minister Chris Philp said he is "deeply concerned" by figures suggesting high rates of mobile phone theft in London and admitted "there's more we can do" to follow up on reported crimes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, he claimed more police officers were being recruited locally to better protect the streets.

The conversation comes agter shocking official figures revealed a mobile phone is reported stolen in London every six minutes.

He said: "I'm concerned, deeply concerned, by those figures as a Londoner. As you say, it probably applies in other cities as well. That's precisely why we're recruiting all these extra police officers locally, so once they're all through their training, being able to protect the streets to prevent these crimes in the first place and then follow up afterwards."

Asked whether he thought police follow-ups now are sufficient, Mr Philp replied: "I think there's more we can do to be absolutely honest."

The minister added: "One of the challenges I'll be putting to these police officers with the removal of these bureaucratic burdens, which are worth nearly half a million hours a year, you know, I expect and the public expect obviously more visible policing which is preventative and it reassures the public and I expect more to be done on follow-up.

"So that's what I'm expecting from policing in return for the investment we've made and for removing some of these bureaucratic burdens which have, frankly, been wasting their time."

Read more: Serial rapist who made his young victims wear dog masks and collars gets 11-year jail term

Read more: Man, 74, extradited from Pakistan and charged with murder over 2005 shooting of Bradford PC Sharon Beshenivsky

The Policing Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari
The Policing Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

A staggering 90,864 phones - equating to almost 250 a day - were stolen across the capital last year, according to stats provided to the BBC by police.

They reveal Westminster is London’s phone theft hotspot, with 25,899 mobiles stolen there in 2022 - almost 30 per cent of the total stolen across the capital.

Camden came in second place with just shy of 7,900 phone thefts, followed by Southwark and Hackney. Bexley saw the fewest phone thefts, with 432.

The figures have also exposed the slim likelihood of victims being reunited with stolen phones, showing only around two per cent of mobiles stolen in London last year were later recovered.

Scotland Yard said mobiles are difficult to trace as they are typically sold on quickly. Thieves often use bikes and mopeds to snatch mobile phones, frequently approaching victims from behind while they are texting or on a phone call.

Nick Ferrari confronts Policing Minister on the Tory's myriad of promised crime 'crackdowns'.

One city broker who intervened was left needing 52 stitches to his face.

Meanwhile, celebrity talent manager Chad Teixeira’s phones were stolen by thieves three times in a matter of weeks last year.

The 35-year-old was targeted by pickpockets outside restaurants near Leicester Square and Covent Garden.

In a third, violent incident robbers pulled open the doors of his Uber at 4am in the West End before beating him until he handed over his iPhone, leaving him feeling “violated”.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Chris Philp refused to be drawn on the police response

'It's up to the police': Minister refuses to say whether five officers were needed to remove golliwog dolls from Essex pub
Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health

Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health

Nick and Dalai Lama

Horrified caller disgusted at Dalai Lama being labelled as a 'predator' after asking boy to 'suck tongue'

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC

Nick and Trans Acitivist

Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

Exclusive
Sir Keir and Nick on Corbyn

'I wanted him to stand down in 2016': Jeremy Corbyn was 'not a friend' say's Sir Keir Starmer

Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'We will root it out': Minister pledges after shocking report finds bullying and abuse widespread in fire service

Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers

Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans

Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The former RAF boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet
'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor
James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police
Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims
Nick Ferrari

Islamic extremism and terrorism are not the same, callers argue - as Prevent is accused of not doing enough
The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrair

Minister brands controversial Tory MP '30p Lee' a 'good thing for the Conservative Party'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale 12/04/23

Cross Question 12/04 | Watch Again

11 hours ago

'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

1 day ago

Cross Question

Cross Question 11/04 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jamie Foxx was hospitalised after a serious medical emergency but received "excellent care" according to his daughter Corinne

Jamie Foxx 'hospitalised' after medical emergency as daughter says family travelled in to visit him
The UK economy has flatlined

UK economy flatlines with zero growth in February as public sector strikes drag on GDP

President Biden made a characteristic gaffe in Dundalk

Biden makes Ireland gaffe as he confuses the All Blacks with the Black and Tans

Police could be searching for an object, a forensic expert has claimed

Specialist police investigating Nicola Bulley's death 'searching river for a specific object'
Junior doctors are striking for more pay

'We're taxpayers, he wants more money': Junior doctors union leader who went on holiday during strike opposed by father
The King is said to be disappointed he won't see Meghan at the coronation

King Charles 'very happy to see darling boy Prince Harry' but 'disappointed he won't see Meghan or grandchildren'
An image released by police of the explosive devices

Devices recovered in Londonderry cemetery viable pipe bombs, police say

King Charles is understood to be "pleased" with Harry’s decision to attend the Coronation

Hopes rise for end of royal rift as Prince Harry agrees to attend Charles coronation - but Meghan to stay stateside
US President Joe Biden celebrated his Irish roots during a speech in a pub in County Louth as he said visiting the area his great-great-grandfather hailed from "feels like coming home".

Joe Biden celebrates Irish roots in pub speech during visit to ancestors' home county

Kirstie Allsopp said she believes stamp duty is acting as a deterrent to older people downsizing.

Stamp duty 'doesn't work' and pensioners should be paid to downsize, says Kirstie Allsopp