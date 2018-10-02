Priti Patel Slams Tony Blair For Trying To “Subvert The Will Of The People”

2 October 2018, 13:24 | Updated: 2 October 2018, 13:44

Conservative Eurosceptic Priti Patel has accused Tony Blair of trying to “subvert democracy” over his call for a second referendum.

Speaking from the Tory Party conference on Tuesday, the former International Development Secretary laid into the former Prime Minister and others campaigning for a so-called People’s Vote.

The MP for Witham has been a vocal critic of Theresa May’s Chequers plan.

She has previously described the blueprint as an affront to democracy.

Priti Patel at the Conservative Party conference
Priti Patel at the Conservative Party conference. Picture: LBC

Now, she’s attacked those bidding for a new vote on leaving the EU.

Talking to Nick Ferrari, Ms Patel said: “The proponents of a second referendum, a People’s Vote, are the likes of Tony Blair, Lord Mandelson, the very individuals that denied the British people a referendum at the time of the infamous Lisbon Treaty - having promised the British people a referendum.

“There was a lot of lecturing back then of the British public ‘we know best’ and of course they’re now out there trying to subvert the will of the public and democracy by putting out those ideas all over again.”

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Johnny Mercer

Tory MP Attacks Theresa May's Plan For A “Festival Of Brexit Britain”

21 hours ago

Liam Fox

Liam Fox Says Critics Of UK’s Bid For US Brexit Deal Are “Anti-Trade”

22 hours ago

The most influential Conservatives

The Top 100 Most Influential Conservatives: Full List

1 day ago