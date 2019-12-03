Campaigners project Boris Johnson's LBC interview on to Houses of Parliament

The moment a single mother challenged Boris Johnson live on LBC has been projected on to the Houses of Parliament by campaigners.

Anti-Brexit group Led By Donkeys took the clip of Ruth calling in to Nick Ferrari's LBC phone-in with Boris Johnson and wanted to show it to a wider audience.

Last night, they projected the key moment on to the Palace of Westminster.

Ruth had asked the Prime Minister: "I'm a single mother. I don't appreciate what you've said about single mothers and, by implication, my family.

"Why are you happy to criticise people like me when you refuse to discuss your family?"

Campaigners project Boris Johnson's LBC interview on to Houses of Parliament. Picture: Led By Donkeys

As Mr Johnson struggled to answer the question, Nick was forced to tell him: "There is a trust issue, Mr Johnson".

Watch the moment it appeared on parliament at the top of the page.