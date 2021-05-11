Pubs will continue to lose cash and jobs until restrictions are fully lifted, Brewery CEO warns

By EJ Ward

A pub and brewery CEO has warned continuing Covid restrictions will mean hospitality businesses lose money and potentially jobs.

After Boris Johnson confirmed people in England will be able to enjoy a drink or a meal indoors as strict Covid restrictions start to ease, Nick Ferrari spoke to a pub and brewery CEO.

The conversation comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality firms will be able to open indoor areas from Monday May 17.

William Lees-Jones the boss of Brewery and Pub Operator J.W Lees told LBC that pubs play a vital role in the community, but he was concerned that some of the restrictions which will remain in place could be a concern.

The move to the next stage of the road map out of lockdown on May 17 came as the Covid-19 alert level in the UK was downgraded after a "consistent" fall in cases, hospital admissions and deaths.

Mr Lees-Jones warned that restrictions such as table service "worried" him as they would "make it really hard work."

The pub boss told Nick being able to open "a few weeks earlier would make a huge difference."

Warning there were 3 million jobs in hospitality and the industry was "losing more than £200 million a day, and until these restrictions are dropped that puts jobs under pressure."

Groups of up to six people or two households will be able to wine and dine inside venues in the third road map phase, with restrictions set to be relaxed completely from June 21.



However, industry leaders have warned that hospitality firms will continue to have "precarious" finances until the last phase of the road map.



From next Monday, customers will also be required to order, eat and drink while seated with table service, although there will be no curfew or "substantial meal" restrictions which had been imposed prior to the latest lockdown.



Customers will also then be able to meet in groups of up to 30 in outdoor areas such as beer gardens, which have been open since April 12 with "rule of six" curbs in place.

