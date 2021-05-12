'Where is the social care bill we were promised two years ago?'

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari demanded to know when the Government will do something to address the issues with the social care system.

"We're going to have a plastic bottle and can deposit return scheme, junk food ads will be banned," Nick Ferrari said as he read out some of the measures put forward by the Government in the Queen's Speech.

"We'll boost campus free speech, new work on cladding, end to gay conversion, new laws to crack down on online harm. Fantastic, every single one of them."

But, hitting his desk, Nick pointed out there was "nothing on the social care bill he promised two years ago, why? How much longer can this continue?"

It comes after care groups branded the failure to detail long-promised social care reforms in the Queen's Speech as a "missed opportunity."

Measures to address the long-standing issue of social care funding and reform were not included in the Queen's Speech on Tuesday.

The Queen confirmed proposals will be brought forward as she set out the Government's legislative agenda.

Introducing the speech, Boris Johnson said: "Later in the year we will bring forward proposals to reform adult social care so that every person receives the dignity and security they deserve."

No further detail on the content of these reforms was given.