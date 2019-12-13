Rachel Riley 'burst into tears' when she saw the public rejected Jeremy Corbyn

The TV presenter said she was extremely grateful that the public rejected anti-Semitism and bigotry.

Rachel Riley, a TV presenter and prominent anti-Semitism campaigner, spoke to Nick Ferrari.

She argued that Labour "prides itself on its anti-racist badge and if you can't rely on that party, then that's the problem the country faces."

Riley spoke about her experiences of anti-Semitism and accused John McDonnell of propping these people up.

Nick Ferrari asked: "Do you think, the anti-Semitism issue is obviously going to play in a city such as London or in Manchester or in parts of Glasgow where there are high number Jewish people, do you think actually it has played right across the country where people don't even know any Jewish people?"

Riley responded: "It has.

"Yesterday when I saw the first exit poll, I'll be perfectly honest. I burst into floods tears and I couldn't control the emotion because it's been the hardest year.

"I think I speak them for a large number of Jews when I say it's just tearing people apart.

She also spoke about how the anti-Semitism issue is coming up on the doorstep.

She explained: "A lot of the way we've been fighting is by using Twitter to expose things that have been happening and Twitter eat largely skewed. So to actually see that the general public, Britain, rejects terrorists supporters, it rejects anti semitism, it rejects bigotry.

"It's all the things that, as a Brit, I'm proud of my country for.

"We reject this kind of stuff and to actually see it in practice... I mean, I think it's a sorry state of affairs that I think this is a very unpopular government for a large number of people and they didn't have a credible opposition, so I don't it's anything to celebrate."