Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet

By EJ Ward

The former head of the RAF has told LBC it is likely Chinese balloons are carrying spy equipment but says Brits shouldn't worry until it is known for sure.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Graydon said until it was known what kind of equipment the balloons were carrying they were "an irritation" adding it was "highly likely" they were carrying "some spy equipment."

But, the defence expert urged caution telling Nick it would be "very useful" to "find out what's in it before we get our knickers in a twist."

Read more: 'We will do whatever it takes': Rishi Sunak pledges to shoot down spy balloons as US warns of growing threat from China

The conversation comes after Rishi Sunak said the Government will do "whatever it takes" to keep the UK safe from the threat of spy balloons.

It comes after four unidentified objects were spotted over the US and Canada in recent days - the first of which China claimed was an 'out of control' weather balloon.

The US has since warned that China could continue to pose a growing threat with its collection efforts.

Read more: US defends decision to shoot down three unidentified objects

Asked about whether spying devices had been seen in UK airspace, Rishi Sunak told broadcasters: "I want people to know that we will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe.

"We have something called the quick reaction alert force which involves Typhoon planes, which are kept on 24/7 readiness to police our airspace, which is incredibly important.

"I can't obviously comment in detail on national security matters, but we are in constant touch with our allies and, as I said, we will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe."

When pressed about the possibility of incidents in UK airspace, the Prime Minister added: "As I said, I wouldn't comment in detail on security matters but people should be reassured that we have all the capabilities in place to keep the country safe."