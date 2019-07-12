Response To Anti-Semitism Documentary 'Anti-Semitic Itself', Labour Whistleblower Says

12 July 2019, 09:04 | Updated: 12 July 2019, 09:09

One of the whistleblowers in a documentary about anti-Semitism in the Labour Party tells LBC the response itself has been anti-Semitic.

Ben Westerman, who worked in the Labour Party's disputes team between 2016 and 2017, described how the response to a documentary about the party's anti-Semitism has itself been anti-Semitic.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, the former investigations officer said was "worried" by the response "which to me has been anti-Semitic itself".

"What the party has seen is a load of young Jewish members bravely come forward and speak about their experience," Mr Westerman said.

"To go public against a big institution like the Labour Party, which is known to everyone in the country, is a scary thing and to put your face on TV like that.

"And instead of showing contrition and saying these people had really suffered as they clearly have, the party has implied that they're lying, that these young Jewish people have an agenda or an axe to grind which itself is indicative of this problem."

Ben Westerman in the LBC studio
Ben Westerman in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

It comes as Labour's general secretary Jennie Formby accused deputy leader Tom Watson of being "irresponsible" in his criticisms of the party's handling of anti-Semitism.

Mr Watson called on the party to publish its submission to the UK's equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, who are investigating whether the party "unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimised people because they are Jewish".

But Mr Formby hit back at the deputy leader, saying he was 'abusing his considerable platform' to "traduce" her reputation.

"By choosing to ignore the steps taken by his party, and commenting so uncritically about the Panorama programme, you are complicit in creating a perception that anti-Semitism is more prevalent in the Labour Party than wider society," Ms Formby wrote in a letter to Mr Watson.

"This is deeply irresponsible for the deputy leader of a party which seeks to be in government, and risks exacerbating the fear that Jewish

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Jack Straw is speaking to LBC

Iain Dale Interviews Jack Straw: Watch In Full

17 hours ago

Alex McGovern really impressed LBC listeners with his views

This 16-Year-Old Took Apart Boris Johnson's Position On Brexit

1 day ago

Iain Dale leads the Cross Question debate

Iain Dale's Cross Question: Watch In Full

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC

The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show: Watch From 6pm

HelloFresh rival Gousto serves up £30m in new funding

Unbelievable Jeff! Chris Kamara pokes fun at police e-fit doppelganger
Nick Ferrari told a Tommy Robinson supporter you can't pick and choose which laws to obey

Nick Ferrari Tells Tommy Robinson Supporter: You Can't Pick And Choose The Laws You Obey