Response To Anti-Semitism Documentary 'Anti-Semitic Itself', Labour Whistleblower Says

One of the whistleblowers in a documentary about anti-Semitism in the Labour Party tells LBC the response itself has been anti-Semitic.

Ben Westerman, who worked in the Labour Party's disputes team between 2016 and 2017, described how the response to a documentary about the party's anti-Semitism has itself been anti-Semitic.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, the former investigations officer said was "worried" by the response "which to me has been anti-Semitic itself".

"What the party has seen is a load of young Jewish members bravely come forward and speak about their experience," Mr Westerman said.

"To go public against a big institution like the Labour Party, which is known to everyone in the country, is a scary thing and to put your face on TV like that.

"And instead of showing contrition and saying these people had really suffered as they clearly have, the party has implied that they're lying, that these young Jewish people have an agenda or an axe to grind which itself is indicative of this problem."

Ben Westerman in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

It comes as Labour's general secretary Jennie Formby accused deputy leader Tom Watson of being "irresponsible" in his criticisms of the party's handling of anti-Semitism.

Mr Watson called on the party to publish its submission to the UK's equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, who are investigating whether the party "unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimised people because they are Jewish".

But Mr Formby hit back at the deputy leader, saying he was 'abusing his considerable platform' to "traduce" her reputation.

"By choosing to ignore the steps taken by his party, and commenting so uncritically about the Panorama programme, you are complicit in creating a perception that anti-Semitism is more prevalent in the Labour Party than wider society," Ms Formby wrote in a letter to Mr Watson.

"This is deeply irresponsible for the deputy leader of a party which seeks to be in government, and risks exacerbating the fear that Jewish