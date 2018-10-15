Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch In Full

15 October 2018, 07:19 | Updated: 15 October 2018, 10:39

It's a key week for Brexit with the EU summit at the end of the week - and we had leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg in the studio to answer your questions.

Dominic Raab's last-minute talks in Brussels again failed to achieve a breakthrough over how to avoid a hard border in Ireland after Brexit. What is Mr Rees-Mogg's plan for the border?

And how does he want the government to move forward with Brexit?

Watch the full show with Nick Ferrari at the top of the page.

