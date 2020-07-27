Royal biographer: Harry and Meghan now spend all day moaning

27 July 2020, 09:59

By Adrian Sherling

Royal biographer Tom Bower had a ruthless take on the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan, claiming they just sit around and moan all day.

Details of the royal rift that led to Harry and Meghan stepping back from royal duties have been revealed in a new book.

In Finding Freedom, the unofficial biography due to be published in August, co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand are expected to shed light on the couple's frustrations with the palace and press.

Nick spoke to Tom Bower, who has written his own unofficial biography about Prince Charles and asked him what Harry and Meghan do all day at the moment.

His response: "I think just sit there moaning. I think they sit there now, both of them, just getting really angry with the world and thinking it's everyone's fault.

"What can they do anyway? The idea that Meghan, this C-rated actress of a daytime soap is somehow the quality for Hollywood to pick up is ridiculous.

"If she was any good, she would have been picked up long before she met Harry, but she failed consistently to get a good part."

Tom Bower was ruthless in his description of Harry and Meghan
Tom Bower was ruthless in his description of Harry and Meghan. Picture: PA / LBC

Nick asked if Harry should have stayed in the Army and Mr Bower also gave that short thrift.

He said: "The tragedy is that Harry enjoyed himself enormously in the Army, but he wasn't bright enough to be promoted further. It's as simple as that."

Watch his full, uncompromising interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

"I feel safer in Majorca than in the UK": Caller baffled by Spanish quarantine

"I feel safer in Majorca than in the UK": Caller baffled by Spanish quarantine

22 hours ago

Government adviser: Intervention will make it easier for public to fight obesity

Government adviser: Intervention will make it easier for public to fight obesity

23 hours ago

A caller couldn't back up any of her arguments about Boris Johnson

Scottish caller makes series of claims about Tories but can't back any of them up

2 days ago

LBC Latest

US closes consulate in China in tit-for-tat battle as tensions escalate

Iran moves mock aircraft carrier to Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with the US

Twitter users stage 48-hour walkout over response to Wiley's antisemitic tweets
Nick Ferrari asked Helen Whately why the government are paying for half-price fast food

Nick Ferrari questions government's mixed messages over obesity plan