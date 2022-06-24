Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief

24 June 2022, 11:11

By Daisy Stephens

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused Nato to "look again" at the speed and capability of its military, a defence chief has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, was asked by Nick whether it was concerning that defence secretary Ben Wallace had suggested it could be difficult to mount a long term offensive against Russia.

Sir Tony said that the war had caused Nato to reassess its resources, but suggested there was no particular cause for concern.

"The big point to reflect here is that we're in the world's largest and most effective military alliance called NATO," he said.

"That's over three and a half million people in uniform and that collective defence of ourselves, with the US but [also] with all of the European nations in Nato with Canada, collectively that gives us extraordinary power."

He went on: "I think what the defence secretary is reflecting is - this aggression from Russia and the violence that Russia is meting out is understandably causing all of us to look again at the speed at which we can respond, the depth at which we can respond - so what are the rates of expenditure that a war might entail, how do you ensure that you win quickly - and that's what we're looking at again.

"And I'm pleased to say that our collective defence is our preparedness and being ready which is the best way to prevent war and demonstrating that we're always ready and the aggression if it is meted out it will be met in a very clear way."

Ben Wallace said yesterday the West could struggle to fight a long war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a military headquarters in London, the defence secretary said British, American and European forces do not have sufficient ammo stockpiles.

He said they had "hollowed" out their forces so they look "good at the front", but did not have sufficient supply lines.

The issues are partly due to how much ammunition Nato has already supplied to Ukraine, The Times reported.

"All the armies in the West including the United States have realised their ammunition stocks... are inadequate for the threats we face," he said.

However he added the same was true of Russia.

