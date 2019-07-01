Nick Ferrari Fumes At Sadiq Khan's Response To London's Knife Crime Crisis

1 July 2019, 07:44

After four more people were stabbed to death in London this weekend, Nick Ferrari took aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Detectives in London are investigating four violent deaths in the city over the weekend, with the killings including a heavily pregnant woman. Her baby was delivered and remains critically ill in hospital.

That takes the total of people killed in London this year to 64. And Nick Ferrari labelled Mayor Khan "incompetent" for his response to the crisis.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "This is what the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said. 'Violence against women has no place in this city'. So it's alright to stab men then is it? What an extraordinary thing to say.

"All the time, you're busy not allowing fried chicken to be sold near schools or banning pictures of bikinis on the tube or talking about how many trees you've planted.

"I suppose you can say violence against 'women' has no place in this city. Meanwhile, three men, who are also in this city in which you are paid a considerable amount of money to look after, are lying in various mortuaries.

Nick Ferrari is not happy with Sadiq Khan's response to the knife crime crisis
Nick Ferrari is not happy with Sadiq Khan's response to the knife crime crisis. Picture: PA / LBC

"How much longer is he going to get away with this?

"I wouldn't trust him to take out the garbage, he's incompetent.

"How is he still in place?

"I guarantee we'll hear cuts, austerity measures. Meanwhile, he's in charge of a budget where he manages to find money to interview hate speech. Shall we dial down on hate speech for a bit and maybe turn it up in knives a bit."

