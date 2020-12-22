Sage member calls for retired teachers to be 'brought back'

22 December 2020, 08:58

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

'Bring back' retired teachers is how one Sage member suggested tackling the issue of getting pupils back to schools after Christmas.

Amid a national conversation over the return of pupils to schools in England after the Christmas break a member of SAGE has said one answer could be brining back retired teachers.

Professor Susan Michie a Professor of Health Psychology and Director of the Centre for Behaviour Change at UCL and also a member of a SAGE committee.

Setting out how schools could be Covid-secure, Professor Susan Michie told LBC that schools needed to ensure social distancing.

"We need to have two metres between children, we need to have decent ventilation, we need to have a staff of pupil ratio so that children's hands can be properly sanitised."

She also added all children who were working at home needed to have access to "digital technology."

Calling for "more teachers than we have at the moment," the Professor said there were "many many teachers who have taken early retirement who would be brought back."

When Nick challenged the Sage member over their familiarity with the current curriculum she admitted the teaching "won't be perfect."

Watch the whole interview in the video at the top of the page.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The charity reported a 'huge increase' in domestic abuse during lockdown

Charity sees 'huge increase' in domestic violence during lockdown
The Home Secretary said schools will be returning after Christmas

Priti Patel: 'No doubt' schools will be returning in January

The Sage expert explained about the new Covid-19 strain

Sage expert sets out details of the new coronavirus variant

Grant Shapps pledged the freight chaos would not impact the vaccine rollout

Vaccine rollout will not be impacted by freight and travel chaos, Grant Shapps pledges
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps spoke with nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary tells LBC people can claim refunds for cancelled Christmas trips
This caller told LBC how her Christmas was going to be impacted

Crying caller tells Nick Ferrari her 101-year-old relative's Christmas woe

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Liz Truss Iain Dale

Liz Truss defends her dismissal of 'fashionable' topics in equality debate

4 days ago

'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

5 days ago

Callers have fiery clash on Covid Christmas rules

LBC callers have fiery clash over Covid Christmas rules

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The BioNTech chief executive is 'confident' vaccine works against new Covid variant

BioNTech chief executive 'confident' vaccine works against new Covid variant
Priti Patel Nick Ferrari

Home Secretary tells LBC new national lockdown can be avoided if people follow the rules
Oxford Street in London after the capital entered Tier 4 at the weekend

More areas of England likely to enter Tier 4 in the New Year

Lorries on the M20 in Kent yesterday

UK and France still working to reopen border as lorry queue grows
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

UK borrowing climbs to £31.6bn - the highest November level on record
The mutated coronavirus strain 'could more easily infect children'

New coronavirus variant 'could infect children more easily'

The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George made puddings

Armed forces given Christmas puddings made by the Royal Family
.

Grace Millane killer found guilty of other attacks against women
The Northern Ireland Executive is deciding whether to impose a travel ban on the rest of the UK

Stormont advises against all non-essential travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain
Boris Johnson said 174 lorries were stuck on the M20 when there were 900

Highways England confirms there were 900 lorries on the M20 on Monday evening